Port Dickinson - After a long and brave battle with Crohn's Disease, Ellen Rae Harlost, 65, passed into peace on April 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Robert W. Harlost, Sr., her children Amy (Dan) Morgan and Robert Harlost, Jr., her cherished grandchildren, Macaila and Alex, her siblings Tom (Josie) Henningsen, Melvina Zanker and Michael (and spouse Michael Smith) Henningsen, step-brother Brian (Kathy) Davis, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Henningsen and Melvina Henningsen, her sister Robin MacArthur and brother Erin Henningsen. Ellen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, cooking, traveling and crafting. She was a member of and travel coordinator for the Kattelville Seniors and many other community groups throughout her life.A memorial service will be held 10:00 am Monday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 2-5 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Please make gifts to crohnscolitisfoundation.org.