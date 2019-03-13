|
|
Ellis R. Hobart
Stevens Point - Ellis R. Hobart, 83 of Stevens Point, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Barnes Kasson Hospital in Susquehanna, PA.
He was predeceased by his parents Raymond & Anna (Miller) Hobart; and his loving wife of 60 years who passed away last May Elaine M. Hobart.
Ellis is survived by his two sons David & Patricia Hobart Sr. and Kenneth & Loraine Hobart; Daughter Debbie & Bob Cole; Daughter-in-law Joleane Haley; sister Geraldine & David Parsons; seven grandchildren, David Hobart Jr., Raymond & Rachel Hobart, Benjamin & Tennille Hobart, April Hadlick, Courtney & Michael Stocoski, Abbie Hobart and Carter Hobart; seven great grandchildren William, Hunter, Rykin, Ryder, Royal, Isabelle, and Ben Hobart; many nieces and nephews; special dear friends Claire Cook, Leslie Schell and Twila Phillips; and fishing buddies Mark Skiba, Bob Paige, and Al Harcar.
Ellis joined the Marine Corp after High School and served for over 20 years until he retired as a Captain. During his tenure in the Marines Ellis served as a Drill Instructor on Paris Island, SC, and served twice in the Vietnam War. After retiring he also spent 10 years in the reserves. Ellis also met his wife Elaine in 1957 while stationed in Hawaii. After his retirement Ellis moved back to Steven Point where he and his wife were heavily involved in their community. They delivered "Meals on Wheels"; Ellis taught driving to Sr. Citizen's and helped out at the St. Martin's Church. Ellis enjoyed hunting with his hunting with his grandchildren, fishing, riding his Harley and taking his wife on trips to the casino. He was a member of the Marine Corp. League, American Legion Post 86 and the Legion Riders. Most of all Ellis loved spending time with his family who will miss him dearly.
A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11am at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA with Rev. David Cramer officiating.
Interment will be held in the Stevens Point, Stevens Point, PA.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4 to 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Most Holy Trinity Church, 15 East St. Susquehanna, PA 18847 or the 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA, 22202.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 13, 2019