Elmer C. Miner
Binghamton - Elmer C. Miner, 94, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Alice Miner, parents Fred & Elsie Miner, brothers John, Charles and Paul Miner and nephews Gary and Bobby. He is survived by his son James Miner; daughter Elaine Williams and daughter and son-in-law Barbara & Richard Haycook; 5 grandchildren Daniel, Sara, Vincente, Ralph and Nathan; 2 great grandchildren Xander & Emilio.
Elmer was a United States Army Veteran of WWII who received a Purple Heart, European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Medal with two Battle Stars and Oak Leaf Cluster. He was a longtime member of the Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist Church. He was an avid gardener who loved to build. He was always willing to help out anyone in need. Elmer was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of the NYS Veterans Home At Oxford for their wonderful compassionate care they gave not only to Elmer but to his family as well.
The Burial will be in the Kattelville Cemetery on Monday, August 26, 2019, 11am with Military Honors. The Funeral Services will follow at the Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist Church on Monday at 12pm. In lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions in Elmer's memory to NYS Veterans Home at Oxford, 4207 NY-220, Oxford, NY 13830, , 130 S Elmwood Ave #620, Buffalo, NY 14202 or The Children's Home of Wyoming Conference, 1182 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019