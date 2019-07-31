Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Brookvale United Methodist Church
2 Canfield Rd
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elnora Blakeslee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elnora E. Blakeslee


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elnora E. Blakeslee Obituary
Elnora E. Blakeslee

Harpursville - Elnora E. Blakeslee, 88 of Harpursville passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her son Brian Blakeslee. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Gordon Blakeslee, 2 sons & daughter-in-law, Robert & Candace Blakeslee, Binghamton, Todd Blakeslee, Harpursville, 4 grandchildren, Ciara Blakeslee & Nickolas Troutman, Garrett, Logan, & Braelyn Blakeslee, sister-in-law Barbara Blakeslee, and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including Freda and June who provided care and countless prayers. She was a loving homemaker who took great pride in raising her children and caring for her grandchildren, as well as, many foster children. She was a member of the Bethel Chapel in Harpursville and taught Sunday school for 40 years. May we always feel your spirit and continue to care for children as you have. "The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you."

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Brookvale United Methodist Church, 2 Canfield Rd, Binghamton, NY. Rev. Eric Jensen will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elnora Blakeslee Memorial Scholarship at Harpursville C.S.D. Attention Guidance Office PO Box 147, Harpursville, NY 13787. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elnora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now