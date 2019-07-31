|
Elnora E. Blakeslee
Harpursville - Elnora E. Blakeslee, 88 of Harpursville passed away on Sunday July 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her son Brian Blakeslee. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Gordon Blakeslee, 2 sons & daughter-in-law, Robert & Candace Blakeslee, Binghamton, Todd Blakeslee, Harpursville, 4 grandchildren, Ciara Blakeslee & Nickolas Troutman, Garrett, Logan, & Braelyn Blakeslee, sister-in-law Barbara Blakeslee, and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including Freda and June who provided care and countless prayers. She was a loving homemaker who took great pride in raising her children and caring for her grandchildren, as well as, many foster children. She was a member of the Bethel Chapel in Harpursville and taught Sunday school for 40 years. May we always feel your spirit and continue to care for children as you have. "The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you."
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Brookvale United Methodist Church, 2 Canfield Rd, Binghamton, NY. Rev. Eric Jensen will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elnora Blakeslee Memorial Scholarship at Harpursville C.S.D. Attention Guidance Office PO Box 147, Harpursville, NY 13787. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 31, 2019