Eloise Durie Tewksbury
Endicott - Eloise Durie Tewksbury, 92, went peacefully home to Heaven on Friday June 12, 2020 at the Ideal Living Center. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Mahlon Tewksbury and sister Catherine Jones. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Dale and Kathleen Tewksbury of Endicott, Greg Tewksbury and Cherrie Jackson of Springfield, VT and Kirk Tewksbury of Westfield, MA, granddaughter Mary Tewksbury of Endicott, step-grandson and wife, Michael and Jocelyn Tokos Whittemore of Johnson City, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Josie Tewksbury, Nancy Tewksbury, niece Amy Tewksbury Klock, nephew Andy Tewksbury, and other nieces, nephews and cousins. Eloise was a devoted wife and mother as well as a devout Christian. She was a longtime member of the Union Center United Methodist Church where together with her husband they led many church and home Bible study groups. She loved visiting the Holy Land and served as a guide for many pilgrimages. She trained as a Licensed Practical Nurse and spent her career caring for patients at Ideal Hospital and Wilson Hospital. She lived her final years at the Ideal Senior Living Center to which the family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude for the compassionate care she received while residing there.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date to be announced. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Union Center United Methodist Church, Endicott, NY. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.