Elsie "Anastasia" (nee Marushock) Matey



Elsie "Anastasia" (nee Marushock) Matey, age 93, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020, at the Ideal Senior Living Center where she received great care.



She was predeceased by her husband Stephen W. Matey, a son, Mark C. Matey, three loving sisters and a brother.



She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen D. and Linda Matey, grandson, Nicholas M. Matey, granddaughter, Allison and her husband Stephen Jones and a great granddaughter, Elsie M. Jones, a sister, Susan Petro and her husband, John, and many nieces and nephews.



She was a member of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church. She will be remembered for her love of her family, her kindness, her dry sense of humor, her amazing holubki.



The family will receive friends on Monday from 9-10am at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 54, Baxter Street, Binghamton followed by a funeral service offered by the Very Rev. Ilya Gotlinsky. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City.



In lieu of flowers, kindly consider contributing to her church or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.



Kindly share your reflections of Elsie on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider. com.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store