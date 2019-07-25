|
|
Elton W. Crandall
Binghamton - June 9, 1921, lived in Auburn NY, graduating from Auburn Senior High. He was well known in musical circles and an active member of 2nd Baptist Church. He proudly served in WWII. In 1969 he moved to Binghamton, NY retiring from the Binghamton Savings Bank in 1983, then moving to St. Petersburg FL where he passed peacefully on February 25th, 2019 with his wife Betty of 70+ years by his side. He is also survived by daughters Pamela (Ray) Kettle and Margaret (Seward) Ford, 8 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Elton was preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca A. Smith in 2014.
He was interred with military honors at Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg FL.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2nd Baptist Church Auburn NY on Saturday July 27th at 11am. Memorial remembrances in Elton's name may be made to the or Gideons International.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 25, 2019