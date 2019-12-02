|
Elva E. Williams
Binghamton - Elva E. Williams (Miller), 90 of Binghamton New York, went to be with the angels on November 26, 2019. I am survived by my baby brother, Arvid Arvila (Greta) Michigan. My children Rick Miller, California, Russ Miller (Joanne) Massachusetts, Carrie Lenga California, Lori Stanley (JK) Virginia, Jeff Miller (Debbie) New York. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. I thank all that took part in my care the last few years. Special thanks to Caregivers in New York, Sunrise of Richmond Virginia and Lakewood Manor Richmond Virginia. Please don't cry for me but rejoice in knowing that my mind is now clear again. I am no longer wondering where I am, who you are or when am I going home? I am finally at home and at peace. So please don't shed tears for my passing but rejoice and celebrate my life. Services will be held by the family at a later date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in my memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019