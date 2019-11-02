|
|
Elwin Stephen Decker
Harford, PA - Elwin Stephen Decker, 78, passed away on October 31, 2019 with his beloved wife, Sharon, of 57 years by his side. He is also survived by his two children, Todd (Billie Jo) Decker, and Kelly (Tim) Feduchak; two grandsons, Zachariah (Paige) and Zebin (Alexy); granddaughter, Breanna; step granddaughters, Sierra and Mia; great grandchildren, Sophia, Liam, and a greatly anticipated arrival any day now; siblings, William (Sharon) Decker, Bonnie Brainard, Robert (Gail) Decker, Emily (William) Whitney, and Barbara (Thomas) Lewis; a sister-in-law, Nancy Decker; three uncles, Glenn Decker, Arthur (Marian) Bolles, and Harold Seamans; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Elwin and Grace Decker; a brother, Larry Decker. Steve was employed as a commercial freight truck driver with 30 years in the Teamster's Union Local 229. He liked to ride ATVs, walk in the woods, watch the deer, feed his fish in the pond, and cut his own firewood. Following his retirement, he preferred being surrounded by the beautiful scenery on his home farm. Steve had a great sense of humor, he was content and enjoyed simple pleasures in life. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Harford at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019. Interment will be made in Peck Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Harford Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 206, Harford, PA 18823, or to the First Congregational Church of Harford, P.O. Box 217, Harford, PA 18823.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019