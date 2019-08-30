|
|
Emelia (Mel) Dinga
Endwell - Mel lost her battle with cancer on August 27th. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2013, her parents Frank and Walty (Koziol) Ziemba, also by many Dinga family members.
She is survived by her loving daughter Karen and son in law Tom Kudarauskas of Atlanta, Georgia, as well as her sisters Connie (Michael) Bottino, Irene Brinsko and her family Emogene (Pat) Gill, Kimberly White and Aaron (Veronica) Brinsko, along with her brothers in law John Dinga and Edward Dinga, and sister in law Lenoir Dinga, and many nieces and nephews.
Mel graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1953 and was employed many years at Endicott Trust, IBM and Burt's department store.
Most of all she loved the wonderful trips, planned by Karen, that they took together over the years, including Italy, Aruba, the Gulf Coast, the Bahamas, California, and many others.
Mel and her family want to thank Irene for all her help and support.
Following Mel's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local animal shelter, or Mercy House of Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019