Emerson "Sonny" Light, Jr.
Binghamton - Our beloved husband and father Emerson "Sonny" Light, Jr., 85, passed away July 19, 2019. Sonny was a hard-working man who loved to socialize with anyone he would meet. He will be always remembered as a warm and loving husband and a great father. He was a man who had many talents and worked at many different endeavors, excelling at them all. Sonny was active in the Town of Binghamton as an Assistant Fire Chief and member of the Zoning Board.
He was predeceased by his parents, Emerson and Lottie Light, Sr. Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dawn, children, Theresa and Carmene Caminiti, Donald and Amy Light and Michelle and Joe Hull, treasured grandchildren; Kristen Caminiti, Carmene, Jr. and Ciana Caminiti and Dominick Caminiti. He leaves behind sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Steven Duke, Conklin Forks and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Hawleyton United Methodist Church, 901 Hawleyton Road, Binghamton with Pastor David Piatt officiating. Interment will follow services in Hawleyton Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Sonny's name may be made to the Hawleyton United Methodist Church, 901 Hawleyton Road, Binghamton 13903 or to the Town of Binghamton Volunteer Fire Department, 967 Hawleyton Road, Binghamton, NY 13903. Family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 am until the time of services. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019