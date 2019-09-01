Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owego Elks's Lodge
225 Front Street
Owego, NY
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:30 PM
Owego Elks's Lodge
Emil F. Kotasek Obituary
Emil F. Kotasek

Endicott - Emil F. Kotasek, age 75, of Endicott, NY, left his loved ones on Thursday, August 22, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his mother Olga Kotasek, brother Michael Kotasek (Beverly), sister Patricia Ciotoli (Michael), children Brian, Kevin, Jeannine, all of Virginia, step-children Chris and Matthew, aunts, nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Emil served in the United States Navy during the early 1960's.

Emil worked at Seneca Army Depot for many years. He had a great interest in antiques and helped run the Owego Elks Emporium. He was a member of Owego Elks Lodge #1039 and served as the Exalted Ruler twice over the years and was chosen as both Elk of the Year and Officer of the Year.

A huge thank you to the CNA's at Ideal Senior Living in Endicott, Cathy, Kelly, Lillie, and Sue, for all the care they gave Emil.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Kalec Funeral Home, 705 E. Church St, Elmira, NY. A Celebration of Emil's life will be held on October 20, 2019, at the Owego Elks's Lodge, 225 Front Street, Owego, NY, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The Lodge of Sorrows will be celebrated at 4:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emil's name to the Owego Elks Building Fund. Condolences may be sent to Barbara Kotasek in care of Owego Elks Lodge #1039, PO Box 6, Owego, NY 13827.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 1, 2019
