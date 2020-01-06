Services
Emil "Shorty" Jerkes

Emil "Shorty" Jerkes Obituary
Emil "Shorty" Jerkes

Emil "Shorty" Jerkes, 94, passed away following a period of declining health on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. "Shorty" as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was born on April 21, 1925 in Sumerset, PA one of eleven children to John and Rosa (Ormus) Jerkes. He proudly served his country in the US Army for seven years. Following an honorable discharge and return home to Tioga Center, Shorty met his future bride Alice Bixby at the local auction in Barton. Alice often would say, "she was picked up at the auction" and on January 5, 1963 he married Alice and together they celebrated 57 years and sadly, he passed away on their wedding anniversary.

Emil treasured his family, a true "jack of all trades" he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, and camping with his good friends Ed and Pat Green.

He will be greatly missed by his wife Alice, his daughter and son-in-law: Lori and Duane Castle; his son Tony Jerkes; his grandchildren: Andy, Amanda (Justin), Bradley (Fallon), Rebecca, and Benjamin, fifteen great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Emil was welcomed into heaven by his parents, eight brothers, two sisters and nephews Joey and Mike.

Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, January 9th from 11 to 1 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of his life will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Marlene Ciranowicz, officiating. A private family interment will be held at the Woodlawn National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Post 1371, 207 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827 in loving memory of Emil "Shorty" Jerkes.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
