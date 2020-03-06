|
|
Emilia Olin
Owego - Emilia D. Olin, 97, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2020. She was born April 11, 1922 in Lopez, Sullivan County, PA, to Roman and Paraskevia (Sysock) Delovich. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren G. Olin. Emilia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judith L. (Michael J.) Sarnoski of Owego,NY; son Edward D. Olin of Owego, NY; granddaughter Caitlyn Sarnoski and Myrian Anderson of N.C.; grandson Michael (Katherine) Sarnoski; great granddaughter Bella Louise Sarnoski of Newark Valley, NY; and her many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her eight siblings: Frank & Marie (Gulick) Delovich, Conrad & Sue (Huray) Delovich, Peter & Ann (Elchak) Delovich; Raymond & Pauline (Brewer) Delovich; Paul Delovich; Michael & Mary (Delovich) Vancko; Eli & Ann (Delovich) Adamour; and Henry & Evelyn (Delovich) Cislack. Emilia attended school in Lopez, PA and graduated from Cherry Township High School in 1938 in Mildred, PA. While working at the Endwell, NY Pig stand, she attended special classes for inexperienced factory workers and secured a job in manufacturing at IBM Endicott. Emilia and Warren were married on November 18, 1950 in Montrose, PA. In 1956, she and her husband purchased a farm in Owego, NY, where she devoted her time and enjoyed playing host to her nieces and nephews. After the birth of their two children, she became active as a 4H club leader and organized its annual pork chop bar-b-que. Emilia belonged to the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Owego, served on its board, and was a member of the Episcopal Church Women and Altar Guild. She was known as the sunshine lady of the sunshine committee. Per Emilia's request, no services will be held. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared in Emilia's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020