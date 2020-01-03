|
Emilie Ann Trojnar
Emilie Ann Trojnar has left this earth to join her loved ones who have preceded her.
Welcoming her will be husband Arthur Trojnar, parents Milo and Mamie Warner, and her brother Richard Warner. She will be missed by all her friends especially her long-time friend Shirley Arthur, as well as her surviving family, nephews and niece Milo Warner, Alec Warner, and Marisa Warner, and her grandnieces Madison, Avery, and Ellie Warner.
Emilie was a life-long Triple Cities resident, and a graduate of Johnson City High school. She worked at Walls insurance company for many years. More recently she enjoyed the friendships of the members at both the Port Crane and First Ward Senior Citizens groups. Per her request there will be no memorial. Remember her by reaching out to others who live alone. Kindly share your reflections of Emilie on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020