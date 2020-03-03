|
|
Emilio Velez
Binghamton - Emilio Velez of Binghamton. Emilio Velez was a loving Husband, father, brother and friend. He was born on May 24th, 1966 in Brooklyn, NY. He passed away peacefully on February 28th, 2020 at the age of 53. He will be remembered for his positive outlook in life despite all challenges. Always a jokester he brightened every room he was in. He was an active Elder in the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 20 years. In the capacity of Minister he offered counsel to many families over the years, taught in various Bible schools, and for over 11 years he served in the full time ministry as a Regular Pioneer. He is predeceased by his father Emilio Velez and mother Monserrat Velez. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Veronica Velez, his two daughters: Emily Velez (19) and Natalia Jane Velez (14), his sister Dinah Gutierrez, his niece Ivanna Azalea Gutierrez, and his nephew Mark David Gutierrez. The family will have a private service on March 7, 2020 at 2pm. The viewing will be from 12 noon - 2pm. At the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home 71 Main Street, Binghamton NY. Pleases visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020