Services
Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home
71 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-724-1336
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home
71 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilio Velez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilio Velez


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilio Velez Obituary
Emilio Velez

Binghamton - Emilio Velez of Binghamton. Emilio Velez was a loving Husband, father, brother and friend. He was born on May 24th, 1966 in Brooklyn, NY. He passed away peacefully on February 28th, 2020 at the age of 53. He will be remembered for his positive outlook in life despite all challenges. Always a jokester he brightened every room he was in. He was an active Elder in the Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 20 years. In the capacity of Minister he offered counsel to many families over the years, taught in various Bible schools, and for over 11 years he served in the full time ministry as a Regular Pioneer. He is predeceased by his father Emilio Velez and mother Monserrat Velez. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years Veronica Velez, his two daughters: Emily Velez (19) and Natalia Jane Velez (14), his sister Dinah Gutierrez, his niece Ivanna Azalea Gutierrez, and his nephew Mark David Gutierrez. The family will have a private service on March 7, 2020 at 2pm. The viewing will be from 12 noon - 2pm. At the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home 71 Main Street, Binghamton NY. Pleases visit ParsonsFuneral.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -