Emily Joyce Weinwurm



Binghamton - Emily Joyce Weinwurm, daughter of the late August and Hilda (Slacik) Weinwurm passed away on August 17th after a brief illness. Emily was predeceased by her parents and a brother Daniel. She is survived by her sister, Carol Johnson of Utah, Brother Paul (Patricia), two nieces, 3 great nieces, 3 great nephews, and several cousins. She was born December 12th, 1933 in Oneonta, NY. The family moved to Binghamton in 1937. Emily attended city schools, graduating from North High. She was one of only 20 women accepted into Cornell's New School of Industrial and Labor Relations and graduated in 1956. She immediately commenced her career with the NYS Labor Department, starting as a trainee in Syracuse, worked as an interviewer in Binghamton, and in 1963 was promoted to supervisor in Albany and manager in Plattsburg in 1966. During her 23 years in Plattsburgh, she also served on the advisory committee to the Clinton Essex County BOCES and the advisory committee of Clinton Community College. After retiring in 1989 Emily returned to Binghamton, and she became active with Tri Cities Opera, serving as secretary and vice president of the TCO Guild for many years. Emily was also a Republican Committee woman and served several years on the Binghamton Zoning Board of Appeals and was appointed by Mayor Bucci to represent the 4th district on the city council in 1997. A Funeral Mass will be offered 1:30 PM Friday August 21, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Burial will be in Slovak Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 12:30 until the time of the service. ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY THE MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME 161 CLINTON STREET BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK.









