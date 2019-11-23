|
Emily Louise (Foote) Weber
Dalton, PA - Emily Louise (Foote) Weber, 71, of Dalton, PA was called home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 8 years, Raymond; her children, Julie (Scott) O'Dell, and Angel Donahue; step children, Nathan Weber and Stephanie Weber; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; four siblings, Wendy Shager, Edith (Warren) Warfle, Mary (David) Rumage, and Benjamin Southworth, Charles Kursa, Doreen Kursa; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Ronald Foote in 2005. Emily enjoyed attending the Stateline Evangelical Wesleyan Church, Great Bend, PA and was married there in 2011. She cherished seeing cardinals outside, glass elephants, and her cat, Bell. Emily loved her Lord and Savior. She will be dearly missed by her family. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Stateline Evangelical Wesleyan Church, Great Bend, PA. Inurnment will be made in Brookside Cemetery. Should friends so desire, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Factoryville Fire Company Ambulance, Station 9, 412 College Avenue, 18419.
