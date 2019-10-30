Services
Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Emily Ruth Bokal Grum

Emily Ruth Bokal Grum Obituary
Emily Ruth Bokal Grum

Endwell - Emily Ruth Bokal Grum, 98, of Endwell passed away on October 29. She was predeceased by her husband Louis J. Grum in 1994.

She was born December 28, 1920, in Forest City, PA, daughter of the late Anton and Mary Urbas Bokal. She was the first employee hired at General Electric Co., in Johnson City, NY in 1949. She was an Executive Secretary to the Manager of Employee and Plant Community Relations at GE until 1955. She was always optimistic and frequently was heard to say, "Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative, and don't mess with Mr. In-between."

She is survived by her daughter Dr. Emily Grum-Gryn, and her husband Dr. Jeff Gryn, Moosic, PA.

She was preceded in death by nine siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10:30 am in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery to follow. Arrangements are through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main Street, Forest City. Viewing will be at the funeral home from 9:30 until mass time.

Special thanks to the many caregivers from Home Instead, which enabled her to remain living independently in her home for many years.

Donations may be made in Emily's name to Union Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Endicott, Meals on Wheels of Western Broome, Endicott, or to Lend-A-Hand.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
