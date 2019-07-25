Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY
Emma (Walton) Keat

Emma (Walton) Keat Obituary
Emma (Walton) Keat

Binghamton - Emma (Walton) Keat, 92, gained her wings on July 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, son John, parents Harry & Helen (Gratton) Walton, sisters Mary Gifford and Elizabeth Tinklepaugh, brother Henry Walton. She is survived by her daughter Susan, two granddaughters Geraldine (Andrew) Robinson and Alexis Keat; two great grandchildren Alessa and Alec Robinson and daughter-in-law Pok Outhaythip. Emma was loved by many nieces and nephews.

Emma's last few years were spent in the loving care of the staff of Vestal Park Nursing Home where her passion was playing Bingo.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, 2pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 25, 2019
