EmmaJean CrismanBinghamton - EmmaJean "EJ" Beverly (Frazer) Crisman, 90 passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at Elizabeth Church Manor. It was fitting that her husband and dance partner showed up that morning as he often woke her up singing this song, "Whenever I chanced to meet some old friends on the street, they wonder how does a man get to be this way; I've always got a smiling face any time and any place; and every time they ask me why I just smile and say, you've got to kiss an angel good morning, and let her know you think about her when you're gone. Kiss an angel good morning and love her like the devil when you get back home." In addition to dancing, our mom loved her family, trips to the casino, country music (her boyfriend Brad Paisley), square dancing, playing cards and board games, cooking, pranks and pancake fights. She was well known for her peanut butter fudge, all around good cooking (though she often said it wasn't fit to eat), a knack for telling it like it is, discreetly flipping the "bird", ability to put a baby to sleep and her own neighborhood watch program. EJ was predeceased by her husband of almost 40 years, Ervin "Zeke" Crisman, parents Emma and Ralph Frazer, brother Ralph Frazer, sister's Betty Farr and Rita Pellow. She is survived by her sister Georgia Root and sister-in-law, Marge Frazer and children, Beverly (Gary) Allen, Marge (Wayne) Ellison, Vickie (Michael) DiNardo, Dawne (Stephen) Armstrong, Scott (Tammy) Crisman and Jodi (Frank) Vernol, 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Saint Louise and Elizabeth Church manor for their care, compassion and genuine love for our mom. At Emma Jean's request there will be no services at this time. Please consider a contribution in her memory to the Disabled Veterans Organization, or to the Crossroad Christian Fellowship Church of Kingston, NY, or to the general staff of Elizabeth Church Manor or St Louise Manor in Binghamton.