Eric Edward Beamish
Binghamton - Eric Edward Beamish, PhD, 93, passed away December 13, 2019. Born on October 27, 1926 in Montreal, Canada, Eric earned his undergraduate degree from McGill University and doctorate degree from Columbia University.
Eric had an accomplished career. He taught courses and conducted research at many institutions of higher education and developed educational programs for the SUNY system. He served as the Director of Institutional Research and Planning at Broome Community College (BCC) until his retirement in 1997.
Outside of the academic setting, Eric loved the outdoors. Eric was intelligent, sensitive, loving, caring, and generous, always with great humility. As a founding member of the Friends of Chenango Valley State Park, he helped create the Interpretive Center in the park and personally funded many of its educational materials. He was instrumental in building and designing the Nature Center in Rockland State Park.
Eric helped set up and personally funded a Summer Camp for kids with diabetes in Ukraine. This only scratches the surface of this selfless person's contributions to the world. Eric's faith in God reached every aspect of his being. His life motto sums it up, "My humanity is diminished when I have no mission greater than myself."
Eric was predeceased by his parents Gerald Gays and Vera Olivia (Crandell) Beamish; brothers Richard and Jerome Beamish. Lovingly missed by his nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by those who loved him so dearly in Binghamton, the Boyko and the Stehli families.
Visiting hours will be held at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St., Binghamton, NY on Saturday - January 18th from 9:30am, followed by a Memorial service at 10:30 am. A private family interment will be held in the spring in Canada. Read an extended obituary and sign his guestbook at www.HEFuneralHome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020