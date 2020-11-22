Eric Kilmer



Kirkwood - Eric Kilmer, 37, of Kirkwood, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, with his loving fiancé Tammy Swackhammer at his side. Eric is now reunited with his beloved sister, Amanda (Kilmer) Teets, who predeceased him. He is survived by parents, Wade and Kerry Kilmer, grandmother Patricia Kilmer, aunt Suzette Marshman, cousin Zachary Marshman, brother-in-law Jason Teets, niece and nephew Gemma and Jayden Teets (who he absolutely adored) and several other aunts, uncles and cousins. Eric worked in the flooring industry for over 17 years and was a true outdoorsman. He had a great love for hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycles, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. He had a huge heart, a loving embrace and a terrific laugh, all of which he shared generously with those around him. He will be greatly missed. Per Eric's wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store