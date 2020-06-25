Eric L. Bellamy
Eric L. Bellamy

Binghamton - Eric L. Bellamy, 50, died June 25, 2020 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved daughter Leah, his dear friend and Leah's mother, Amy MacLeod, his mother, 3 brothers and all his brother Marines. He was employed at the Binghamton VA Center.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 am - 1:15 pm Wednesday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Ave. Binghamton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 pm. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial to Pancan.org. Funeral arrangements provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Read a more extensive obituary at www.HEFuneralhome.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
