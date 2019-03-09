|
|
In Loving Memory of
Eric Pinto
3/9/1980 - 3/11/2017
You have been gone for 2 years already and I can still hear your laugh and see your smile. Your family and friends all miss you so much.
You struggled with your addiction and lost the battle. How we wish we could have helped you more. Anyone reading this who may still be struggling,
beware of fentanyl. Like Eric, you won't stand a chance.
Forever loving you,
Mom, Melissa, Nicole and Pepe
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 9, 2019