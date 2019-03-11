Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Erickson Charles Obituary
Erickson Charles

Vestal - To my children,

As I leave you my children

Remember me how I was, not how I have been

When you are down I will be there

Whispering words of comfort in your ear

For I am not leaving you

I will be everywhere, protecting you

A soft touch, a breeze, a memory

To let you know that I still see

Dad,

I can only imagine what will be

In your eyes , heavens awe and beauty

Looking down upon your family

Whose angels have now become three

Rise up upon eagles wings and soar

As you have never done before

To see and celebrate your life

As you now reunite with your wife

Charles A. Erickson, 78, of Vestal, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019. He was pre deceased by his wife Joyce, and a grandson Kane Erickson. He is survived by his loving children and grandchildren, one sister Barbara Butkovich, and a brother Allan Erickson.

The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home 511-513 East Main Street Endicott on Wednesday from 5-8. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Broome County Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 11, 2019
