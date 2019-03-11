|
|
Erickson Charles
Vestal - To my children,
As I leave you my children
Remember me how I was, not how I have been
When you are down I will be there
Whispering words of comfort in your ear
For I am not leaving you
I will be everywhere, protecting you
A soft touch, a breeze, a memory
To let you know that I still see
Dad,
I can only imagine what will be
In your eyes , heavens awe and beauty
Looking down upon your family
Whose angels have now become three
Rise up upon eagles wings and soar
As you have never done before
To see and celebrate your life
As you now reunite with your wife
Charles A. Erickson, 78, of Vestal, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019. He was pre deceased by his wife Joyce, and a grandson Kane Erickson. He is survived by his loving children and grandchildren, one sister Barbara Butkovich, and a brother Allan Erickson.
The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home 511-513 East Main Street Endicott on Wednesday from 5-8. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Broome County Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 11, 2019