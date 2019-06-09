|
Erik D. Austin
DeKalb, IL - Erik D. Austin, 51, of DeKalb, Il, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, IL. He was born March 11, 1968, in Elmira, New York, the son of David W. and Sharon Bonney (Silsbee) Austin. Erik was a counselor for the Center for Independent Living. He was the leader of AFS in High School, a member of Alpha Phi Omega, a service fraternity while attending Northern Illinois University, and The Renal Network. He is survived by his mom, Sharon; sisters, Victoria (Austin) Books, Elizabeth (Austin) Robinson; niece, Eloise Bonney Books; nephews, Erik Austin Books, Michael Joseph Robinson, Ben William Robinson; aunt and uncle, Elaine and Stephen Skellett, aunt and uncle, Christine and David Silsbee; cousins, Stephanie (Skellett) McDonald, Claire Ann (Skellett) Berlue, Marsha (Silsbee) Jameson and Mary Ellen (Silsbee) Connor. He was preceded in death by his father David; maternal grandparents, Ruth and Lloyd Silsbee; paternal grandparents, Marguerite and Alfred Austin; great-aunt, Lucy Olive Goodings; and cousin, Susan (Silsbee) Grewe. A graveside service at the Smith Valley Cemetery in Willseyville will be held on August 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Rev. Phil Jordan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Erik D. Austin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Austin Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. Condolences may be made to the family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019