Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St James Church
Johnson City, NY
Ernest A. Troncelliti Jr. Obituary
Ernest A. Troncelliti, Jr.

Ernest A. Troncelliti, Jr. went peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 28th2019.

He was predeceased by his wife Gail D. Troncelliti, and parents Ernest A. and Louise M. Troncelliti. He is survived by his devoted sister, Evelyn Troncelliti, Rene Troncelliti (daughter) & Robert Kaufman (Fiancé), Ernest Troncelliti III (son) & Patricia Troncelliti (wife), Steven Troncelliti (son) and Annette Troncelliti (wife), and Paul E Troncelliti (son), Amy (Troncelliti) Milavsky (daughter) and Ernest's grandchildren include Jason Thomas, who was one of the lights of his life, Lindsay (Troncelliti) Barrow, Amanda (Troncelliti) Sutton, Samantha Troncelliti, and Adam Milavsky, Bevin (Milavsky) Theodore, Alexander Troncelliti, and Nathaniel Troncelliti. Ernest was also survived by many loving cousins, a large extended family and many friends.

Ernest served briefly in the Navy before transferring to the Air Force, where he served in the Korean War, stationed in Japan. Thereafter he served for many years in the Air Force reserves. During and after his military service he worked for General Electric (national defense and the U.S. space programs), Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline, and also worked in the nuclear industry as an electrical inspector/engineer. In 2011, Ernest went into semi-retirement after a 23-year career with Boeing. Ernest was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. Despite the many health issues he suffered, he never once lost his fun-loving sense of humor, nor failed to share a smile. Ernest was a member of St. James Catholic Church, and an active member of the JC Elks Club (Johnson City), where he often went to share a meal and drinks with friends. In 2018 Ernest was invited on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. along with other Korean War Veterans and was escorted by his grandson Jason Thomas. Ernest often stated that someone up there was looking out for him, and now we know he is up there looking out for all of us. He will be dearly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be offered 10:00 Am Saturday, January 4th at St James Church, Johnson City, NY. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at the Convince of the family. Friends may call at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc. 150 Main Street, Johnson City, NY. Friday from 3-6 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to JC Elks club (Johnson City, NY), Twin Tier Honor Flight, or to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
