Ernest Brown
Whitney Point, NY - Ernest D. Brown, 80, of Whitney Point, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Willow Point Nursing Home, Vestal, NY, while surrounded by his family.
Ernie was born in Cortland, NY, of August 16, 1940, the son of the late Duke and Lorraine West Brown. A lifetime resident of the area, he attended the Countryside Christian Chapel in Itasca. Prior to his retirement, he drove truck for Conventry Transport. He was a proud member of the American Professional Rodeo Association and Empire Rodeo Association. He enjoyed country music, dancing, and collecting and showing his classic cars.
He is survived by the love of his life, Nancy Sweet, of Whitney Point; and his children, Chrystal Loomis of Cincinnatus, Mark (Linda) Brown of Cincinnatus, Debbie (Eric) Tillman of Mooresville, NC, Gordon (Kimberly) Brown of Cincinnatus, Bryan Brown of Cincinnatus, Shawn (Teresa) Brown of Apple Valley, CA, Shelley Arnold of Whitney Point, and William Lawrence of Moravia. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Paul Brown; sisters, Barbara Brown and Josephine Peak; a son-in-law, Kevin Loomis; and a daughter-in-law, Jody Lawrence.
The family will be present to receive friends at the K.L. Sharp Funeral Home, Cincinnatus, NY, on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with his pastor, Reverend Bruce Glazier officiating. NYS guidelines regarding capacity, social distancing, and wearing face coverings will be followed. Entombment will be in Willet Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ernie may be directed to Willow Point Nursing Home Activity Fund, 3700 Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com
.