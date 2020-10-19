1/1
Ernest G. Floyd
Ernest G. Floyd

Barton - Ernest G. Floyd, 73, of Barton, NY passed away on Saturday October 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Floyd; his son, Bruce Floyd; his daughter; Lori Floyd; his step-son, Robert Fox; his grandchildren, Mark and Britney McCane, Kodi and Kelsey Floyd, Savannah Floyd, Trey Floyd, Hannah Fox, Noah Fox, Jaiden Fox; his great grandchildren, Mark Daniel McCane, Ava McCane, Roman Floyd, Hunter Fox; also his brother-in-law and wife, Tom and Esther Boring; his cousins, Fred, Wayne and Andy Floyd and their families. He was predeceased by his grandson, Shane Fox.

Ernie was born in Owego, NY on August 26, 1947. He truly enjoyed working hard his entire life; he served in the United States Navy, was a lifelong farmer, and also retired from Lockheed-Martin. Ernie especially loved fly-fishing, and making his own flies and lures. He was a naturalist, a conservationist, and a true steward of the land.

Family and friends are invited to a very special and unique Motor Carriage Visitation at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Thursday October 22, 2020, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm where you may offer condolences to the family while remaining in your vehicle. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
