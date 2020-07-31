1/1
Ernest (Ernie) Jarrold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest (Ernie) Jarrold

Ernest (Ernie) Jarrold, 95 passed away at home on May 13, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Reginald and Helen Jarrold, and 3 brothers, Lawrence, Jerome, and Charles. Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Eve, and 4 children: Daniel (Lorie), Gregory (Tracy), Allison (Barry), and Matthew (Cheryl); 8 grandchildren: Jacob (Kelsey), Thomas, Shawn (Jennie), Dylan, Samuel, Casey, Tyler (Alecia), Owen, and one great-grandson, Leighden. Ernie was born in San Salvador, El Salvador, and also lived in Guatemala, C.A., and Panama, C.Z. Ernie served in the US Navy in WW II. He graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston, Mass. and worked at General Electric Co in Syracuse, NY and Johnson City, NY from which he retired. Ernie had a passion for music and loved to sing and dance. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church 801 Main St. Vestal, NY at 10:30am on Saturday August 8. Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing, and face-masks will be necessary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved