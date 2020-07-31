Ernest (Ernie) Jarrold



Ernest (Ernie) Jarrold, 95 passed away at home on May 13, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Reginald and Helen Jarrold, and 3 brothers, Lawrence, Jerome, and Charles. Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Eve, and 4 children: Daniel (Lorie), Gregory (Tracy), Allison (Barry), and Matthew (Cheryl); 8 grandchildren: Jacob (Kelsey), Thomas, Shawn (Jennie), Dylan, Samuel, Casey, Tyler (Alecia), Owen, and one great-grandson, Leighden. Ernie was born in San Salvador, El Salvador, and also lived in Guatemala, C.A., and Panama, C.Z. Ernie served in the US Navy in WW II. He graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston, Mass. and worked at General Electric Co in Syracuse, NY and Johnson City, NY from which he retired. Ernie had a passion for music and loved to sing and dance. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church 801 Main St. Vestal, NY at 10:30am on Saturday August 8. Due to COVID restrictions, social distancing, and face-masks will be necessary.









