|
|
Ernest N. White
Greene - Ernest N. White, 88, of Greene, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Marie White. Ernest is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Martha; 2 daughters and sons-in-law, Helen and Neil Pollack of Lebanon NJ, Elaine and Jay Balunas of Cicero; grandchildren, Jocelyn and Evan Pollack, Alex and Megan Balunas; 3 sisters, Irene Barnes, Ruth Kimber, Dorothy Canova; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Judy White; several nieces and nephews. Ernie operated Greene Radio and TV Shop for over 50 years and also worked at Moore Memorial Library. Ernie was a member of First United Methodist Church for over 60 years. A funeral service will be held 11:00am Monday at Root Funeral Home. Friends may call Monday 10:00 to 11:00am at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Moore Memorial Library 59 Genesee Street, Greene, NY 13778.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2019