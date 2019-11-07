|
Ernest T. Urganus
Johnson City - Ernie Urganus, 87 passed away on November 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Lillian and his son Ernest. He is survived by his son Michael of Kingston, PA; four grandchildren and his caregivers Nancy and John Hussar. Ernie proudly served as a US Marine, worked at sears as a credit manager and retired from the Johnson City Post Office. He loved polka dancing. He lived in the independent living section of the United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus for the last 8 years, where he was very active in working on puzzles with his friends. Ernie served as the chairman of the Town of Binghamton Zoning Board of Appeals for many years. Special thanks go to Dr. Frank Eder and nurse Candy for their years of compassionate care of Ernie, and to Dr. Gregory Mullen and Dr. Heather Rattenbury- Shaw for their assistance during his recent hospital stay. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament Church, 465 Clubhouse Road, Vestal. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:30am until the time of the service at St. Vincent de Paul/Blessed Sacrament Church. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019