Ernestine Dellapenna Kunkel
Ernestine Dellapenna Kunkel

Johnson City - Ernestine Dellapenna Kunkel passed away peacefully at Mercy House on July 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Camillo and Mary Dellapenna survived by her daughter Camilla Kunkel. Her daughter was her link to the Broome Developmental Center (BDC) of the Southern Tier where she became an advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities. Ernestine was part of a thirty year "mending " group at BDC. As president of the parents group , she connected parents of children with developmental disabilities. She was acknowledged as New York State volunteer of the year and traveled to Albany with family to receive her award. Ernestine was instrumental in creating a non-denominational chapel and memorial garden at BDC . She was also founder of The Foundation for Improving the Lives of Developmentally Challenged Individuals. Ernestine was loved by Mark and Nellina Dellapenna, great nephew. Mark and Jenna Dellapenna, son Camillo, Gabriella and Joseph Igoe, sons Joseph and Pierce and Angelica Dellapenna. We want to thank the staff at Mercy House, who were welcoming, compassionate and trustworthy. Also, Ernestine adored the staff at Loder who take exceptional good care of Camilla. We ask any memorial contributions be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760. At her request there will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott, NY, Monday at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
