Ernesto Lugo
Tampa, FL - Ernesto Lugo, 90, of Tampa, FL, a veteran of the Korean conflict, died June 11, 2019 at the NYS Veteran's Home in Oxford. A man of quiet dignity, he worked 3 jobs to support his family and in his later years took care of his wife when she was bedridden. He was especially proud of his children, Hector Lugo and Shirley (Angelo) Macchiano, who were the first in his family to attend college. Family meant everything to him. He was loved by all. Thank you to the staff at the NYS Veteran's Home in Oxford for taking care of Ernie and his family with kindness, gentleness, respect and love. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 801 Main Street, Vestal, NY at 10 a.m. with Mass following at 11 AM. Interment will be at a later date in Florida.
La bendicion Papi. Que Dios te bendiga.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 23 to June 26, 2019