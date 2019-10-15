Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Hilltop Auditorium
282 Deyo Hill Road
Johnson City, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilltop Auditorium
282 Deyo Hill Road
Johnson City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestyne Cafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestyne A. Cafferty


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestyne A. Cafferty Obituary
Ernestyne A. Cafferty

Johnson City - Ernestyne Cafferty, 88, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Earl Cafferty; sister Jean Finch; grandsons Michael and Kyle Strauss. She is survived by her children Linda (Robert) Strauss; Laura (Pat) Fitzsimmons; Kevin (Diane) Cafferty; Todd (Michele Furgeson) Cafferty; son in law Rick (Terry Tross) Quackenbush; 22 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews whom she was very close to. Ernestyne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was devoted to her family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00am at the Hilltop Auditorium, 282 Deyo Hill Road, Johnson City. Rev. Lea Harding will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of the service at Hilltop. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hilltop, 282 Deyo Hill Road, Johnson City, NY 13790 or the Lord's Table at the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestyne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now