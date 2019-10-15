|
Ernestyne A. Cafferty
Johnson City - Ernestyne Cafferty, 88, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Earl Cafferty; sister Jean Finch; grandsons Michael and Kyle Strauss. She is survived by her children Linda (Robert) Strauss; Laura (Pat) Fitzsimmons; Kevin (Diane) Cafferty; Todd (Michele Furgeson) Cafferty; son in law Rick (Terry Tross) Quackenbush; 22 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews whom she was very close to. Ernestyne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was devoted to her family. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00am at the Hilltop Auditorium, 282 Deyo Hill Road, Johnson City. Rev. Lea Harding will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of the service at Hilltop. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hilltop, 282 Deyo Hill Road, Johnson City, NY 13790 or the Lord's Table at the Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019