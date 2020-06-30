Ernst "Ernie" Blaasch
Nichols - Ernst "Ernie" Blaasch, 86, of Nichols, New York, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Vestal Park Rehabilitation Center. Ernie was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Mary Blaasch; sister, Esther Moore. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Blaasch; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Darleen Blaasch, Richard and Ann Marie Blaasch; three grandchildren, Paul and his wife, Hannah Blaasch, Danny Blaasch, Matthew Blaasch; great-granddaughter, Eva Blaasch; brother, Paul A. Blaasch; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Note: all state required social distancing guidelines to be followed. Burial will be in the Nichols Cemetery. Condolences may be made to Ernie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
