Erwin Beardsley
Whitney Point - This is the story of Erwin Monroe Beardsley, a unique character, a simple man who was much beloved and is sorely missed. Erwin grew up and lived most of his life on the dairy farm that his parents Franklin and Julia Mae Hotchkiss Beardsley owned before him. While he worked other places, Raymond Corp., Whitney Point Central School, Kost Tires, the farm was his true calling. Whether tending to cows, rabbits, chickens, pigs, bees, making hay or cutting firewood, there was always a coffee pot on in the barn and the house. The barn radio was tuned to a country western station for the cows to listen to. He was never happier than when he was driving his John Deere tractor. While he oft proclaimed that he would like to be a hermit, and loved his brown suede "hermit hat", his enjoyment of socializing with anyone that stopped by and his story telling (and retelling) ability left that in doubt. He was never in a rush, always had time to visit.
Erwin was proud of his outdoorsman skills and he was an experienced trapper, as well as hunter, passing these skills and many others on to his sons John and Jason who survive him. He also passed on to them his knowledge of the woods, making excellent maple syrup and how to fix just about anything. He was of the old school of "Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without, and had great common sense that allowed him to "fix it like a farmer".
His CB handle was "Trapper", and he enjoyed watching old westerns on tv. He loved his Harley motorcycle until arthritis took his ability to ride away. He loved hugs from his grandchildren, Corbin, Adella, and Cierra. He considered his daughters in law, Amanda and Nicole welcome additions to the family. He took great pleasure in sitting by the wood stove, reading with his cat "Garden Kitty" on his lap. His one true love was his high-school sweetheart, his wife of 48 years, Linda Nichols Beardsley, who will cherish his memory.
He is also survived by his sisters Laura (Michael) Gregus, and Linda Pedrick, a brother Edwin Beardsley, and several special nieces and nephews.
Erwin practiced home remedies and avoided modern medicine as much as possible. He had never been hospitalized in his 71 years until, while on a vacation with his wife and close friends, he fell ill and was admitted to a hospital in South Carolina. After three weeks of battling one complication after another and with the realization that he no longer would be able to live the way of life he loved he surrendered to the cycle of life. Rest in Peace, good buddy.
There will be no formal funeral service, but you are encouraged to stop in to have a cup of coffee and share some memories with the family sometime.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020