Erwin Louis Bentlage
Johnson City - Erwin Louis Bentlage died peacefully on June 9, 2019, surrounded by his family and the caring staff at James G. Johnston Nursing Center, in Johnson City, NY. He was born on November 11, 1925, in Hell's Kitchen, New York City, to Ludwig and Anna Bentlage, who immigrated from Germany in 1924. He graduated from Oneida High School in 1944, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in WWII. He was deployed to the Pacific Theater serving in the Landing Craft Infantry aboard LCI 968.
Upon discharge in 1946, Erv earned a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He began his career working for Titan Brass in Pleasant Gap, PA, where he met his future wife Lois J. Mosca. Erv and Lois were married on June 29, 1957, at the Presbyterian Church in Blawnox, PA, and celebrated 54 years of marriage before her passing in 2011. They moved to Endwell, New York, in 1961 when Erv started his career with IBM, retiring in 1989, after 28 years. Erv and Lois were parents to five children on whom they imparted the values of commitment and hard work. One of their proudest accomplishments was putting all five of them through college.
A long-time resident of Owego, Erv served as a Little League umpire, a committee member for Boy Scout Troop 38 and member of the Owego Elks Club. He also was an active member of the Power Squadron, serving as commander and an instructor for the Pleasant Gap chapter.
Erv's passions were boating, fishing, music and, above all else, his family. His children will remember with great fondness summer vacations in the Thousand Islands and weekend days at Taughannock Falls Park on Cayuga Lake. Erwin and Lois were talented musicians and avid music lovers. Erv especially loved Big Band Swing and Dixieland. He was an accomplished drummer, playing in several jazz bands around the area and using the money he earned to pay for his children's musical instruments, lessons and other extra-curricular actives.
Erwin is preceded in death by his wife Lois, his parents Ludwig and Anna, and brother Rudolf. He is survived by his five children (spouses); Lou Ann Powell (David) of Raleigh, NC, Mark Bentlage (Susan) of Johnson City, NY, Jim Bentlage (Susan) of Jericho, VT, Rudy Bentlage (Linda) of Copley, OH, and David Bentlage (Cathy) of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; Lauren, Alison, Erin, Rudy, Max, Caroline, Innis, Virginia, Luke and Brian. The family wishes to thank Rosemarie Weber, who became Erv's dedicated friend and companion in his last years and gave him great comfort.
Erwin will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tioga Opportunities (tiogaopp.org), 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego, NY 13827. A memorial service for Erwin will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at a location to be announced on a future date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 13, 2019