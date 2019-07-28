Services
Estelle Ann Downs Swingle

Binghamton - Estelle Ann Downs Swingle, 82, Binghamton native, ended her fierce 8 year battle with cancer on July 23, 2019. Daughter of the late Estella Roberts and Thomas Downs, a North High School graduate, she retired as the manager of the Binghamton State Hospital Medical Laboratory 20 years ago. Raised on her own her two sons Scott Wood of Buffalo, NY and Shawn (Penny) Wood of Raleigh, NC who survive her, along with 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and her dearest furry companion Sugar. At her request, there will be no services and flowers are gratefully declined. Donations in her memory to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903 or Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 are greatly appreciated.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 28 to July 30, 2019
