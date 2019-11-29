Services
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3867
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Groton Assembly of God Church
701 South Main Street
Groton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Lainhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Gilmore Corson Lainhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Gilmore Corson Lainhardt Obituary
Esther Gilmore Corson Lainhardt, 87, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Beechtree Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Ithaca after an extended illness.

Esther is survived by her four children, Dan (Mary) Corson, Jr., Donald (Joyce) Corson, Sr., Doreen (Jerry) Cleary and Denise Turner (Peter) Miller. Also her brothers, Charles (Ginny) Gilmore, Austin Gilmore, David (Bonnie) Gilmore and her sister, LaVerna Gilmore Mastronardi. Esther has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ada Gilmore, a brother, Willard Gilmore, grandson Donald "Bud" Corson Jr., her first husband, Daniel Corson, Sr., second husband, George Brown and third husband, John Lainhardt.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Groton Assembly of God Church, 701 South Main Street, Groton. with Pastor Sam Neno officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Cemetery, Groton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Assembly of God Church, 701 South Main St., Groton, NY 13073.

Online condolences may be left at

zirbelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -