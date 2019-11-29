|
Esther Gilmore Corson Lainhardt, 87, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Beechtree Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Ithaca after an extended illness.
Esther is survived by her four children, Dan (Mary) Corson, Jr., Donald (Joyce) Corson, Sr., Doreen (Jerry) Cleary and Denise Turner (Peter) Miller. Also her brothers, Charles (Ginny) Gilmore, Austin Gilmore, David (Bonnie) Gilmore and her sister, LaVerna Gilmore Mastronardi. Esther has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ada Gilmore, a brother, Willard Gilmore, grandson Donald "Bud" Corson Jr., her first husband, Daniel Corson, Sr., second husband, George Brown and third husband, John Lainhardt.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Groton Assembly of God Church, 701 South Main Street, Groton. with Pastor Sam Neno officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Cemetery, Groton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Assembly of God Church, 701 South Main St., Groton, NY 13073.
