Esther H. Zimmerman
Endwell - Esther H. Zimmerman, Age 93 of Endwell, NY passed away on March 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Lois and Hiram Hoyt of Farmington, Maine, her husband of 58 years William A. Zimmerman, her son Carl R. Zimmerman and her sister Ruth M. Hughes.
She was a graduate of Boston University, Sargent College of Physical Education and a Physical Education teacher in several school districts in NY State before settling in Endicott, NY. She is survived by one son Alan Zimmerman of Apex, North Carolina and her Grandson and his wife Aaron and Amanda Zimmerman of Wilmington Delaware and Granddaughter Dr. Heather Zimmerman of Cary, North Carolina.
Esther was an avid reader and loved the outdoors, birds, gardening, skiing, tennis and good food and travel. She also loved her summertime vacations at Webb Lake which is nestled in the woods and mountains of the state of Maine. She also enjoyed sandy beaches on the Atlantic Coast side of Florida.
Esther was a longtime member of the Central United Methodist Church in Endicott. She was a great homemaker devoted to her family and pets. She will be dearly missed.
In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Esther's memory may be made to the National Audubon Society, PO Box 422246 Palm Coast, Florida 32142-2246.
