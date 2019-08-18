|
Esther J. (McClain) Williams
Binghamton - Esther J. (McClain) Williams, 93, passed away at home on Friday, August 16, 2019 after a long illness.
She was born April 20, 1926 in Binghamton, NY to the late John and Catherine (Guisewhite) McClain. Esther was a graduate of Binghamton East Junior High School. On April 4, 1945 Esther was married to John G. Williams, a World War II veteran of Oneonta, NY who passed away in 1976. She is survived by her ten children Kathleen Hoffman, Maureen Rhead, Sandra Etheridge Thornton, Rhonda Lussier Bracaloni, Joanne (Jim) Nosko, John G. Williams, Jr and wife Phyllis, Esther (Tom) J. Williams II, Dianne (Ted) Conklin, Anthony (Karen) Brunoccinni, Joseph P. (Sheri) Williams and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oneonta, NY. Our mother loved sewing, cooking, art, animals and the beach. She hated the water and flying so she traveled by train/auto. Most of all she showed her greatest love for her children by keeping the family together; no foster care, no adoptions. All of Esther's children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends will miss her dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11am at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. Burial will follow in the Oneonta Plains Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019