Esther N. King
Binghamton - Our beloved mother and grandmother, Esther N. King, 102, passed away January 16, 2020. She worked many years as a waitress in many local restaurants for over fifty years. Esther was the first waitress working at Grover's Pig Stand on Court Street where she met her husband Paul who managed the restaurant. Her life centered around her family. They came before all else. Her hobbies were singing, dancing and entertaining which included her years with the Rock Bottom Players. She was up for a party at anytime and anywhere. She will be remembered by those who knew her as full of life, someone whose vibrant personality brought fun and good times to any event she attended.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul H. King, son, Gary J. King, daughter, Carole King McManus, parents Charles and Anna Nestor, sisters, Edna Reeder and Helen Obuhanych and brother, Steven Nestor. Esther is survived by her children, JoAnne King (aka Summer Meadows), Dianne and Michael Quain, grandchildren, Kevin King and Debbie Kane, Katherine and Jay Gorman, Courtney and Tony Scanici, Cameron and Alex DuBois and Jeffrey Quain, great grandchildren, Autumn Gorman, Reegan Gorman, Liam Scanici and Aodhan Scanici. She leaves behind sister, Maryann Hurdzan, daughter-in-law, Kathleen King, sister-in-law, Virginia LaPlaine and many nieces, nephews and her "HFN" Linda. Her family would like to thank the staff at Vestal Park Nursing home for the extraordinay care and love shown to her during her stay with them.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Ilya Gotlinsky officiating. Interment will follow services in Chenango Valley Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of services. Memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to the , 401 Hayes Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
As Esther would want....live, laugh and love
She is now free to travel and dance in Heaven
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020