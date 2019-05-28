|
Ethel Carman
Newark Valley - Ethel M. Carman, 94, of Newark Valley, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Carman, her sons Robert Carman Jr. and Daniel (Polly Budney) Carman, daughters-in-law Renee and Deena, grandchildren Deanna, Danielle, Adam, Ben, Jonathan, and Anna, and sister Dorothy Clements. She was predeceased by her son Philip Carman and daughter-in-law Mary Carman. Ethel lived on Long Island until she moved with her family to Newark Valley in 1974. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley, where she enjoyed serving in the AWANA program. Ethel was a devoted homemaker, mother and grandmother. Ethel's family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Newark Valley on Wednesday, May 29th at 10 am until the time of her funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be written in Ethel's guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 28, 2019