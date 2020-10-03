1/1
Ethel Jones
Ethel Jones

Binghampton - Beloved mother, Ethel Jones,85, passed away October 2, 2020. She was a caring individual with a big heart who loved giving to others especially those in need. Ethel enjoyed travel, birdwatching and especially reading. Ethel was an elementary school teacher who retired from the Johnson City School District after 30 plus years. She was an active member of Fairview United Methodist Church all her life. Ethel was Past Queen of Zuleika Temple #9 Daughters of the Nile, Past Matron of Eastern Star.

She was predeceased by her husband S. Paul Jones, parents Carl and Virgie Foote, brother-in-law, Reverend William H. Stanton. Ethel is survived by her children, Diana and David Spicer, Eileen and Rob Hammond, Laurie and Ray J Arnold and Steve Page, treasured grandchildren, Aaron, Ashley, Wesley, Andrew, Amy-Jo, great grandchildren Aurora, Logan and Jordan. She leaves behind sister, Betty Stanton, nieces and nephews, Nancy and David Sousa, Sheri Stanton and Dom Oliver, Timothy Stanton, Mark and Michelle Stanton and Cindy Stanton and Floyd Hockenberry, great nieces and nephews, Ashley Mussleman, Jeremy Garvey, Matteo Sousa.

Funeral services will be private. Ethel will be interred in Chenango Valley Cemetery. Family will receive friends at from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton. Memorial contributions in Ethel's name may be made to Zuleika Temple #9, Daughters of the Nile, c/o Mary Robinson 22, Lewis Street, Johnson City, NY 13790 or CHOW Broome County, 3 Otsinengo Street, Binghamton, NY 13903. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
