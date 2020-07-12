Ethel M Ceurter
Berkshire - Ethel Marie Ceurter, 92, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. She and her husband George Ceurter were married 51 years until he died in 1996. Ethel's parents were Lawrence and Beatrice Howland. She was a lifelong resident of Berkshire where she and George raised their four children. For several years she delivered dairy products for Howland's Dairy with her father and sister and later as the co-owner of Ceurter's Dairy. She also worked many years as a furniture processor for Howland Brothers in Berkshire. Ethel was a charter member of the Berkshire Ladies Auxiliary (60+ yrs.) and served as President multiple times. She also served as one of the members of the initial Berkshire Ambulance Service. She was an active member of the Berkshire Congregational Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Raymond 'Butch' Ceurter, Kenneth 'Slug' (Cindy) Ceurter, Kathleen 'Kathy' (John) Moore, and Christine 'Chris' (Ron) Pelton as well as her sister Lena Shaff, brothers Ralph Howland and Roger (Grace) Howland. Ethel had many grandchildren; Christina, Kimberly, Cheryl, Kevin, Jeff, Sara, David, Tracy and Donna plus other step-grandchildren and several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Ethel and George were part owners of a lakeside camp in Canada where they spent many enjoyable hours fishing and relaxing. Ethel treasured her family and friends who referred to her as Mom, Grandma, Effie, the Milk Lady, Clarence or even a few other choice names. She welcomed everyone into her home to share stories and enjoy food and drinks. She was open to most anything as long as it did not interfere with her getting coffee with the gang at the local diners.
MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley is assisting the family. A private family service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery Berkshire. Memories and condolences may be shared in her guest book at www.macphersonfh.com
. Contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Fire Auxiliary. The family wishes to thank the Riverview Nursing Facility for their support, love and attention during her stay.