Ethel M. StubeckiVestal - Ethel M. Stubecki, (98) formerly of Vestal, NY passed away on October 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Chester J. Stubecki in 2012, and her brothers, Wilmer Donerly and Edward Donerly. Ethel is survived by her children: Celia Bean and partner, Doug Harris, son and daughter in law John and Debora Stubecki, daughter and son in law Frances and Joseph Melber Jr.; 4 Grandchildren: Lori Bullock, Robert Bean, Joseph Melber III and Andrew Melber; and 3 great grandchildren: Julie Bullock, Joseph Melber IV and Savannah Melber, as well as several nieces.Ethel was born October 21, 1922 in New York City. She grew up at Sheltering Arms Orphanage in NYC. She married on February 10, 1951 to Chester J. Stubecki. They lived briefly in Ithaca, NY before settling in Vestal, NY where they raised their family.Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Vestal Emergency Squad, 324 Myrtle Street, Vestal, NY 13850. There will be no services and interment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park.