Etheline E. (Haviland) Hanitchak

Endicott - Etheline E. (Haviland) Hanitchak, 101, of Endicott passed away peacefully Saturday evening June 1, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Bernard J. Hanitchak. She is survived by her daughter Martha May Hanitchak, Endicott, a beloved niece, two nephews, and a dear friend Robyn. Private funeral services will be held at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott. Burial will be in Riverhurst Cemetery. At the request of the family there will be no calling hours. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Hanitchak may be made to Maine Federated Church Memorial Fund , Maine, New York
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 9, 2019
