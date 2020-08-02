1/
Ethelyn Helen Enos
Ethelyn Helen Enos

Bradenton, Florida - Ethelyn Helen Enos, 97, transitioned comfortably surrounded and filled with the Spiritual Presence of Life, Love, Joy and Peace on August 1, 2020. Her gentle heart and soul rest in the arms of the Divine. She joins the joy and love of her life, her dear husband Elmer, in the infinite heavens.

A loving mother, she bids farewell to her son, Dr. Bruce Enos and daughter-in-law, Dr. Khin Khin Gyi in Culver City, CA., her son, Gary Enos and daughter-in-law, Laurie, in Hudson, OH., and her

daughter Ethelyn V. Enos and daughter-in-law Catherine Cornelius, in Bradenton, Fl.; her beautiful grand-children Jason Allan, Crystal Victoria and her husband Brad Christenson, Gary Jr., Courtney and Anthony; her great-grandchildren Emery and Kayelee; her first cousin Pat & her husband John MacDonald; her sister-in-law Ruth Wright; and many nieces and nephews. She is grateful for the love given to her by her church, The First Congregational Church of Binghamton, NY and the

Rev. Dr. Arthur Suggs. Her extended family includes Debbie Miller, Barb

Thompson, Bill and Mary Cuddeback and her special friends Lea Haye & Billie Denu.

Ethelyn was given extraordinary care that exceeds all possible love and

Compassion. Thanks to Jameson Brown and the nursing staff at Surrey Place nursing home in Bradenton, Fl, Kathi Johns, Jacquelin Miller, Katie, Candy, Jennifer, Robin, Julie Ann, and Bay Care Home Care for the quality of life provided to Ethelyn in the recent years.

Ethelyn's Spirit of Life was her family. Her Spirit of Love was her husband, Bus. Her Spirit of Joy was people, community, church, butterflies, angels and the garden. Her Spirit of Peace was, is and eternally will be God, health and helping make people happy.

Ethelyn's graveside Service will take place at Riverhurst Cemetery in Endwell, NY. The family will arrange a celebration of life in the near future to take place in Binghamton, NY.

Until then, do as Ethelyn Helen would do - accept life as it unfolds, love unconditionally and love one another.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
